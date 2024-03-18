Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.