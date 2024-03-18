Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Up 14.7% in February

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after buying an additional 416,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,195,000 after buying an additional 348,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 24,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 337,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

