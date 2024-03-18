DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $3,870,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,004,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,145,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,834,730 shares of company stock worth $74,192,633 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

