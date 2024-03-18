Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 14th total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

