Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Drilling Tools International Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ DTI opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Drilling Tools International has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Drilling Tools International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTI. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drilling Tools International by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 198,020 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Drilling Tools International by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

