Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DPG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.17. 103,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,814. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

