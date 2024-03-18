Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DPG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.17. 103,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,814. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
