DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

