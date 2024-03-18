DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:KTF opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.12.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
