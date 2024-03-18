dYdX Price Tops $3.39 on Top Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00005069 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $61.91 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dYdX has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About dYdX
dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 536,043,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
