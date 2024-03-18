Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBMT stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

