Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bancorp Montana
Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.7 %
EBMT stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp Montana
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.