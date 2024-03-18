East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in February

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,780,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 14th total of 19,342,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

East Buy Stock Performance

Shares of KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. East Buy has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Get East Buy alerts:

East Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers.

Receive News & Ratings for East Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.