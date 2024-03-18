Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Eastman Kodak Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $4.81 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $382.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.50.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.61%.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
