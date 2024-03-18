Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $4.81 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $382.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.50.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

