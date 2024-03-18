Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
