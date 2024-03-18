ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.00

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.09), with a volume of 69178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.35 ($1.09).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EAH

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

About ECO Animal Health Group

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,267.55 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.79.

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.