Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.94. 207,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,093,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $160,660.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $1,420,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $160,660.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,704 shares of company stock worth $3,732,203. Insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.