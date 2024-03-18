EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $15.37

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $17.67. EHang shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 2,351,707 shares traded.

EHang Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EHang by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in EHang by 60.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

