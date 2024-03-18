Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

TSE ELD opened at C$17.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.25. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9586729 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

