electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of ECOR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,315. The firm has a market cap of $42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. electroCore has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.08.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 201.47% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.
