electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

electroCore Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of ECOR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,315. The firm has a market cap of $42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. electroCore has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 201.47% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About electroCore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter worth $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 37.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in electroCore by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.