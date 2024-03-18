Electroneum Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $86.05 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003652 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,833,855 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

