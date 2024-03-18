Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Up 17.4% in February

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 14th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $134.27 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $111.39 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

