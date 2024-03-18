Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $512.84. The stock had a trading volume of 231,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,906. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.