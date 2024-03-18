Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Range Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $758.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $708.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.80. The stock has a market cap of $720.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

