Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Short Interest Up 13.9% in February

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 848,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of ELME stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. 429,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,154. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

