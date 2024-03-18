Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in February

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,712,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 3,151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.9 days.
Emera Stock Down 0.5 %
EMRAF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,979. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.
About Emera
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.