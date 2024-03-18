Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.86.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$32.70 on Friday. Empire has a 52-week low of C$32.12 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

