Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 757,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 693,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,893.8 days.

Enagas Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Enagas stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $14.36. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447. Enagas has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

About Enagas

(Get Free Report)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.