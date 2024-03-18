Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB remained flat at $35.52 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,162,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,520. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

