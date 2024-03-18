enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

enCore Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EU traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. 930,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,928. enCore Energy has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 541,050 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,298,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

