Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 90000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Endurance Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$17.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.21.
About Endurance Gold
Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endurance Gold
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.