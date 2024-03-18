Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 90000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Endurance Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$17.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.21.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

