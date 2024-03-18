Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $500,335.07

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $500,335.07 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00092513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00017510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,781,950 coins and its circulating supply is 74,781,934 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.