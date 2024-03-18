Energy Vault’s (NRGV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 321.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NRGV. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRGV

Energy Vault Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

NRGV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 626,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,082. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

In other news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 42,881 shares of company stock valued at $79,538 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.