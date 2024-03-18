Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENFN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ENFN traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.09. 563,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,051. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 783.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enfusion by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

