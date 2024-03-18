Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 575,800 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 503,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %

EFSC stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 91.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.