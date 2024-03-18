Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 249,400 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Envela Stock Down 0.5 %

ELA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,720. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $117.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Envela alerts:

Institutional Trading of Envela

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Envela by 89.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envela in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Envela in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Envela by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.