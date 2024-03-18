EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.56 and a 1-year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.