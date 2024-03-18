Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 15.1% in February

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 14th total of 10,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after purchasing an additional 444,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

