Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 13,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on EQX. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.17. 3,139,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 1.26. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $5.84.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
