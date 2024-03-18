ERC20 Price Hits $0.0454 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 60.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $51.25 million and $3,828.91 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 64.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.13187165 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $10,084.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

