ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.75

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.75 and last traded at $103.13, with a volume of 29968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESAB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,770,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,862,000 after buying an additional 2,182,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,724,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,119,000 after buying an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

