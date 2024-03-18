EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
EUDA Health Stock Performance
EUDAW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 24,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. EUDA Health has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
EUDA Health Company Profile
