EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 396,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,364. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $32,562.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 84,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

