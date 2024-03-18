EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Up 5.4%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. 13,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 106,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.08.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $32,562.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

