Evercore ISI Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $3.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 4,294,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $615.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,953,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 211,429 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

