Evercore ISI Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $144.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $127.25. 6,214,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.65. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.