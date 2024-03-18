Everipedia (IQ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $207.47 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $207.47 million and $112.38 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 17,858,726,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.