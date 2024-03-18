Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.12. 6,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 85,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Evotec Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Evotec

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,931,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

