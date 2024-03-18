Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 15,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 412,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,957. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

