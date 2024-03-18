Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.