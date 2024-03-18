Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.46 and last traded at $112.34. Approximately 4,907,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,812,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $446.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

