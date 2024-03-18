Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,263 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,222. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.