Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 171,622 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,622 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,916 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,659,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,666 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 664,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,531. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

